BELTON — Services for Jim Fountain Robinson, 78, of Belton will be 11:30 a.m. Monday in GAR Cemetery in Miami, Okla..
Mr. Robinson died Wednesday, Sept. 18 at his residence.
He was born April 6, 1941, in Miami, Okla., to Fayrel Edith Stoner and Jim Franklin Robinson. He attended school in Oklahoma and Texas, and attended Baylor on a tennis scholarship. He earned a bachelor’s degree in math and a master’s degree in physics. After graduating from Baylor, he worked with the Space Flight program at NASA and was on the tech crew for the Apollo 11 space flight. Later, he and his business partners built the Bay Area Racquet Club in Clear Lake and later added the Galveston Racquet Club. He served as a sideline referee for the “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. Later he worked for Texas State Technical College in Waco. Additionally, he was Baylor University’s tennis coach 1987-93. He taught 20 plus years at TSTC and became head of the Computer Science Department until retiring in 2001. After retiring he served as a tennis referee. He was awarded the USTA (United States Tennis Association) — Texas Section Umpire of the Year Award in 2005. He refereed the US Open in New York for 15 years.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra.
Survivors include his wife, Jo; five children, Jim Jr., Kim, John, Carrie and Paul; a sister, Dorothy; and nine grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.