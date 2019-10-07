ROSEBUD — Services for Bonifacio “Barney” Ceballos Sr., 72, of Burlington will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud with the Rev. Jim Robertson officiating.
Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mr. Ceballos died Friday, Oct. 4, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 16, 1947, in Edroy to Enrique and Clara Arevalo Ceballos. He married Gloria Aguilar. He worked for S&W Electric. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a daughter, Christina Ann Ceballos.
Survivors include three sons, Bonifacio Ceballos Jr. of Burlington, Paul Hernandez of Midland and Joe Hernandez of Austin; three brothers, Arthur Ceballos of Richmond, Va., Gonzalo Ceballos of Temple and Henry Ceballos of Midland; three sisters, JoAnn Gomez of Moffat, Gloria Ceballos of Temple and Sandra Ceballos of Waco; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.