BELTON — No services are planned for Blenda Lea Rehbein, 57.
Mrs. Rehbein died Sunday, July 28, at her residence.
She was born May 30, 1962, in Heidelberg, Germany, to Frank LeRoy Doyal and Carolyn Estelle Dulaney. She attended Temple Junior College. She married Ralph Rudolph Rehbein on May 30, 1991. She worked for Materials Transport Co. and Texas Hydraulics. She was a member of the ESOP committee, Corporate Challenge, Relay for Life and the National Heart Association. She was a member of Oenaville Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Khandi; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.