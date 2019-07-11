Juventino Narvaez
A Mass of Christian Burial for Juventino “Mexi” “Tino” Narvaez, 78, of Houston and formerly of Temple will be 10 a.m. today at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Narvaez died Monday, July 8.
He was born Dec. 25, 1940, in Monterrey, Mexico, to Arcadio Narvaez and Josefina Orosco-Esquivel.
He moved to Temple when he was a young and married Betty Carter. He later married Lorena Briones and moved to Houston.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Jerry D. Narvaez, Arcadio Narvaez and Lawrence Narvaez; a daughter, Lisa G. Valenciana; two brothers, Humberto Narvaez and Tony Tobias; two sisters, Carolina Rodriguez and Esperanza Mojica; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.