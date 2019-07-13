Services for James H. Ingram, 79, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Ron Milne officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Ingram died Sunday, July 7.
He was born June 13, 1940, in Anderson, S.C., to Luther P. and Lela Mae Fowler Ingram. He attended schools in Apopka, Fla. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Mary Jenelle Arnold on May 1, 1962, in Macon, Ga. He worked for Walmart. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Traci Michelle Atherley of Rowlett, Kimberly Denise Markwood of Temple and Nicole Rene Esquivel of Little River-Academy; a brother, Richard “Ricky” Ingram; three sisters, Patsy Henderson, Rachel Heidrich and Annie Ruth Brogan; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project; or to the Paralyzed Veterans Association.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.