Antonio “Tony” Jaramillo Mendoza, 81, of Temple died Monday, Sept. 9, at a Temple hospital.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
He was born June 23, 1938, in Cameron to Joe and Dolores Jaramillo Mendoza. He graduated from Buckholts High School. He married Betty Herzog. He worked for Selective Signs and Wilbert Beckhusen. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by a son, Antonio Mendoza Jr.
Survivors include his wife; six sons, Edward Mendoza, Tony Mendoza Jr., Albert Garcia, Michael Garcia, Robby Piatkowski and Justin Guthrie; five daughters, Sophie Ewing, Ester Fino, Yolanda Flores, Sylvia Torres and Darlene Moore; a brother, Jesse Mendoza; two sisters, Margaret Luna and Jovita Martinez; 32 grandchildren; and 46 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.