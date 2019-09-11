Services for Pamela Sue Collins Newman, 56, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Joyce Drake officiating.
Burial will be in Bartlett City Cemetery.
Mrs. Newman died Wednesday, Sept. 4, at a San Antonio nursing home.
She was born Nov. 13, 1962, in San Angelo to Clifford Sr. and Glen Collins. She was a 1981 graduate of Temple High School. She was a member of Wayman Chapel AME Church in Temple. She married Frank Newman Jr. She worked for Santa Fe Hospital in Temple; American Desk in Temple; and Heartland in San Antonio.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Michael Newman of San Antonio; two daughters, Crystal Conner of Fort Worth and Frances Newman of San Antonio; her father of Lubbock; three brothers, Clifford Collins Jr. of Fort Worth, Beretta Collins of Jacksonville, Fla., and Michael Collins of San Antonio; a sister, Virginia Edmonds of Atlanta, Ga.; her father of Lubbock; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.