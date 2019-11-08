BELTON — Services for Matilde “Matt” Ramos, 93, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Ramos died Wednesday, Nov. 6, at a local nursing home.
He was born March 14, 1926, in Chriesman to Julia and Catarino Ramos. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He worked in housekeeping and for a picture frame company.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Ramos.
Survivors include three sons, Martin Ramos, John Ramos and Andrew “Andy” Ramos, all of Temple; three daughters, Addy Weaver and Tina Houston, both of Temple, and Susan Baker of North Carolina; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.