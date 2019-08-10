BELTON — Services for Nelda Hill, 79, of Harker Heights will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Smith Funeral Home in Quanah.
Burial will be in Goodlett Cemetery.
Mrs. Hill died Friday, Aug. 9, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 7, 1939, in Goodlett to Luther and Maggie Kuykendahl Denham. She married Royce Hill in 1960 in Eldorado, Okla. She was a longtime resident of Harker Heights and a longtime member of Belton Church of Christ. She worked in the library of the Nolanville grade School for 16 years.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Charles Hill of Belton; a daughter, Laura Crawford of Greenville, S.C.; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.