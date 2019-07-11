BELTON — Services for Nancy Lou Zirkle, 88, of Harker Heights will be private.
She died Wednesday, July 10, in Temple.
She was born May 8, 1931, in Clarksburg, W.Va., to Edith Marie Mann and Milford Jacob Roy “MJR” Zirkle. She graduated in 1949 from Morgantown High School and 1953 from West Virginia University. She played basketball and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in physical and health education.
She married Samuel Roy McCuskey Jr. on April 13, 1952. She was a homemaker as well as a Cub Scout Den mother, Girls Scout assistant leader, Mother of the Year in Killeen and Officer’s Wife of the Year in Berlin, Germany. She returned to Killeen and later moved to Harker Heights.
She was preceded in death by a son, Stephen, in 1984; and her husband in 2015.
Survivors include two sons, Samuel McCuskey III and Stuart McCuskey; two daughters, Sandra McCuskey and Sharyl Robichaud; three sisters, Dee Fields, Carol Vail and Mary Jeanette Adams; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.