BELTON — Services for Remy Torres Santiago, 59, of Killeen will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton to Igleasia Christiana Monte Sinai in Killeen.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Santiago died Monday, Sept. 16, at a local hospital.
He was born July 14, 1960, to David Torres and Lydia Santiago in Ponce, Puerto Rico. He served in the U.S. Army as a tanker operator for 20 years.
Survivors include three sons, Remy David Torres of Killeen, GianPierre Alvarado-Torres and Geraldo Alvarado-Torres; two daughters, Eminnette Soldevila and Jeannette Watson, both of Killeen; two brothers, Joselyn Torres of Caguas, Puerto Rico, and Angel Luis Torres of Ponce; three sisters, Maria Torres of Caguas and Ana Torres and Lydia Torres, both of Ponce; his mother; and five grandchildren
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.