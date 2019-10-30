V. Fatty Smith
June 15, 1941 – October 26, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Fatty Smith, 78, of Bryan, announces her passing on Saturday, October 26th, 2019. Fatty’s family will receive guests during visitation at 1pm, until the time of service at 2pm, Friday, November 1, 2019, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Centers, 3001 South College Ave, Bryan. Officiating the memorial is Dawn Lee Wakefield, Certified Life Celebrant and Tribute Professional. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Fatty was born on June 15th, 1941, in Carlos, Texas to Dewain and Lydia Smith. She was the 3rd of 7 children, following her twin sister. Fatty married her sweetheart, Bill, September the 2nd in 1958. They had three children. Fatty was a selfless and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Fatty enjoyed Diet Coke, rock and roll, shopping, sewing, showing up to every grandchild’s sporting or music event, and spending quality time with her many friends and family.
Fatty is preceded in death by husband, William H “Bill” Smith; her parents, Dewain Smith and Lydia Druckhammer Smith; her two brothers, Walter Smith and Henry Smith; and great-granddaughter, Aubrey Kyle Koudelka.
She is survived by her four siblings, Mary Brennan, Thelma Jones, Dewain Smith and Darlene Lomax; her children, Kathy Smith, Doug Smith, Kelly Nix and husband, David Nix; 8 grandchildren, Heath Koudelka, Adam Netka, Cullen Mancuso, Cory Mancuso, Jake Netka, Leighann Netka, Taylor Smith, and William Smith; 5 great-grandchildren, Brayden Koudelka, Claire Mancuso, Blake Mancuso, Reid Mancuso, and Reese Mancuso.
Memorial donations may be given to First Christian Church Brenham, Texas 401 Sycamore St. Brenham, TX 77833, in Memory of Fatty Smith.
