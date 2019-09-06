A Mass of Christian Burial for Helen Marie Kreitz, 90, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Nesrsta officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Ms. Kreitz died Thursday, Sept. 5, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born Aug. 22, 1929, in Thrall to Joseph and Mary Lena Miller Kreitz. She graduated from Temple High School and Mary Hardin-Baylor College. She was a teacher for Temple schools. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association and St. Mary Catholic Church.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.