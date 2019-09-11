A Mass of Christian Burial for Yuriko Murakami, 73, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Inurnment will be in the St. Luke Catholic Church columbarium.
Mrs. Murakami died Wednesday, Sept. 4, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 10, 1946, in Sasebo, Japan, to Mamorue and Matsue Arima. She grew up in Japan. She married Yoshihiro Murakami in Los Angeles, Calif. She attended St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple. She had been a resident of Temple since 2011.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years; a daughter, Katherine; a son, Benjamin; her mother; and two grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.