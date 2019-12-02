ROCKDALE — No services are planned for Betty Sue Caffey, 81, of Taylor and formerly of Rockdale.
Mrs. Caffey died Thursday, Nov. 28, in Taylor.
She was born Sept. 23, 1938, to Nolan and Morine Davenport Rutherford. She graduated from Rockdale High School. She attended business school in Austin. She married John Robert Caffey on June 28, 1966, in Las Vegas. She worked for Prudential Insurance. She was a member of the SOT POD Chili Association and the Austin Lions Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband on April 7, 2018.
Survivors include a daughter, LeBet Wiley of Austin; and a grandchild.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.