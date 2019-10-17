Chester F. Fee
Chester F. Fee, age 96 of Temple, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Chester was born on May 10, 1923 in Texarkana, Arkansas to parents John Thomas Fee and Ophelia Skinner Fee. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Miller officiating. Burial, with Masonic Rites and military honors, will follow at North Belton Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5-7:00pm Friday, October 18, 2019 at the funeral home.
Chester was the next to the youngest child of seven children. As a young boy, he spent his days fishing, hunting, swimming in the creek, camping and playing baseball. Chester was baptized as a young teenager which would begin his life as a man of strong faith.
As the United States entered into World War II, Chester did not need to be asked to step up for service. Having a strong love for his country, he joined the US Army at the age of seventeen. This would be the beginning of a twenty-one year military career. World War II would take him to Africa, England, France, Belgium, Holland and Germany. Chester fought in numerous historical battles which included the June 6, 1944 D-Day invasion of Normandy on Omaha Beach, Battle of the Bulge and numerous other battles. In addition, Chester was a member of the liberation forces of the concentration camps in Buchenwald, Munich, Dachau and Celle.
After the war, Chester was a guard at the Palace of Justice, the site of the International Military Tribunal, better known as the “Nuremberg Trials”. When Chester returned to the States in 1950, he met and fell in love with Betty Brown. Many of their dates consisted of Betty sitting in the stands watching Chester play baseball. He was an excellent ball player and pitcher, who took his company team to many victories and division championships.
In June 1950, Chester was called to active duty again. This duty would take him to Hawaii, Midway, Japan and Korea – where he would serve for three more years. Upon returning from Korea, Chester and Betty were married on November 3, 1951. After serving out the rest of his time in the Army, Mr. Fee retired as a Master Sergeant in 1962.
Chester began his civil service career in 1964. He was a supervisor for the Medical Logistics Division. During his career, Chester received numerous civilian awards and accolades. Chester was an active member of the Seventh Street United Methodist Church and Oak Park United Methodist Church for over fifty plus years. He was a member of Knob Creek Masonic Lodge and the Eastern Star, Vashti Chapter #32 where he received his 50-year membership pin for both.
Chester was a devoted and loving father to his two daughters, Pam and Kristi. He was always involved with his daughter’s scouting activities, school and sports events and especially the Rainbow for Girls.
Chester loved to be outdoors and had a real talent for gardening, often helping others with their own. One of his greatest passions was studying history. He was a voracious reader; always studying political and biographical texts and maps.
To Chester, he was just an ordinary man; to his family, he was their hero. Most people were unaware of all of his lifelong accomplishments because he was a humble and private man. However, more than anything, he would want to be remembered as a man of faith and a loving husband and father.
Chester was preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters and a brother.
Chester Fee’s military honors and achievements include: Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Europe, Africa, Middle East Campaign Medal (with 5 bronze stars), Army Presidential Unit Citation, Korean Commendation, 1st Infantry Division, 25th Infantry Division, 4th Cavalry Regiment Distinctive Unit Insignia, American Campaign Medal, American Defense Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, U.N. Korean Service Medal, Korean Service Medal (with 5 bronze stars) and Army Occupation Medal.
Mr. Fee is survived by his wife of 68 years, Elizabeth of Temple; his daughter, Pamela Fee-Dupree and husband Stephen of Belton, and his daughter, Kristi Fee of Morgan’s Point Resort; two granddaughters, Katie Dupree and Kellie Dupree, both of Belton, Texas; two great grandchildren, Landry and Grayson Dupree of Belton, Texas; one brother, John Thomas Fee of Grand Prairie, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, family members and friends.
