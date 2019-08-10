Services for Jerry W. Stegall, 72, of Troy will be 10:15 a.m. Friday at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio with the Rev. Harlan Haines officiating.
Mr. Stegall died Wednesday, July 31.
He was born Jan. 22, 1947, in Athens to Linton and Aline Lewis Stegall. He married Paula Price. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a teacher and taught at Central Texas College for 17 years.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Jeff Reid and Jimmy Reid, both of Willoughby, Ohio; three daughters, Kelli Weir of San Antonio, Sarah Stegall of Temple and Pamela Stevenson of Jefferson, Ohio; two brothers, Jimmy Stegall of El Paso and Mark Stegall of Midlothian; a sister, Judy Jock of Lubbock; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.