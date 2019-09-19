Services for Armand Ott, 85, of Lott will be 2 p.m. Sunday at New Salem Baptist Church in Lott with Donald Fulton officiating.
Mr. Ott died Thursday, Sept. 12, in Lott.
He was born March 19, 1934, in Laona, Wis., to Alois and Edith Handrick Ott. He married Carol on July 25, 1977 in Conway, Ark.
He was preceded in death by his in 2014.
Survivors include a son, Michael Scott; two daughters, Lorraine Walker and Lucy Peters; two stepsons, Cleve Miller and Blake Cook; a stepdaughter, Rachel Scott; 17 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.