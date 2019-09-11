Dolores Jeanette Lerma Lomeli
Dolores Jeanette Lerma Lomeli, age 52, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple. She was born on Saturday, March 4th, 1967 in Temple, the daughter of Ramon and Frances Lerma. She was one of six children.
Dolores leaves behind a loving husband of 30 years Rick Lomeli; 4 boys, Enrique Lomeli, Jr., Israel Lomeli, Chris Lomeli, and Nicholas Lomeli; 3 daughters, Jessica Lerma, Destine Lomeli, and Arian Lomeli. She was the loving grandmother to 7 grandbabies, Frances Lerma, Grayson Rodriguez, Loretta Razo, Dimas Lomeli, Lorenzo Razo, Rose Lomeli, and Everleigh Lomeli.
A visitation will take place on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the family home 313 Fallen Leaf Ln. Temple, Texas 76502 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm with the Rosary being recited at 7:00pm.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church 707 S. 6th St. Temple, Texas 76504.
Dolores was tired and a cure was not to be, when God wrapped his arms around her and whispered “come with me”, with tearful eyes we watched as she pass by. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands laid to rest. God broke our hearts to prove he only takes the best.
Online guestbook available at www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com
Paid Obituary