Don Calvin Rowland passed away peacefully Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital at the age of 75.
He was born in Carthage, Texas, to Don Robert Rowland and Annie Lee Thornton Rowland on August 21, 1944. In 1963 he joined the U.S. Air Force, which took him to Spain, Iraq and Afghanistan, where he met Helen, the love of his life. They were married in Carthage on December 15, 1966, and raised two children, son Robert Paige and daughter Caycee Anne.
Don’s confectionary career began in 1967 in Denver, Colorado, with Jolly Rancher Candy Company. It was during his 25 years with Spangler Candy Company in Bryan, Ohio, that he was recognized with many awards including the prestigious Candy Man of the Year in 1993. He retired there as VP Sales and Marketing in 2006.
After retirement, Don volunteered at BS&W Hospital for several years and was a domestic violence victim’s advocate. He was an avid golfer at Wildflower Country Club and a true gentleman of the sport. He had six career holes-in-one and won many club championships. “Donmon” was an immediate friend to everyone who was fortunate enough to meet him. Above all of his accomplishments, he was an amazing husband, dad, Papa and friend. He was a proud Denver Broncos fan and was very passionate about his faith. He enjoyed attending 3C Cowboy Fellowship in Salado.
Don was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by Helen, his wife of 52 years, his son Paige of Temple, his daughter, Caycee Porrey and husband, Matt of Lafayette, Colorado, and daughter-in-law, Tommie of Troy. Also survived by three grandchildren: Preston Rowland of Tucson, AZ and Libby and Kiki Porrey of Lafayette, Colorado.
A Celebration of Life will be Thursday, October 10 from 2:00 – 5:00 PM at Wildflower Country Club in Temple.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
