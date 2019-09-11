ROCKDALE — Services for Curtis Dean Kornegay, 88, of Forth Worth will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Interment will be in Forest Grove Cemetery in the Forest Grove community.
Mr. Kornegay died Friday, Sept. 6, in Forth Worth.
He was born Feb. 14, 1931, in Chriesman to Leonard Oliver and Rose Alice Buffington Kornegay. He married Billie Jean McCoy on Aug. 14, 1953, in Caldwell. He was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He earned a degree in electrical engineering from Texas A&M University in 1956. He was an electronics engineering design specialist at General Dynamics (now Lockheed Martin) for 38 years. He was a member of Arborlawn Methodist Church in Fort Worth.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Eddy Kornegay of Austin; a daughter, Kathy Chruscielski of Fort Worth; a sister, Linda Kornegay Hill of Caldwell; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Grove Christian Church, 8902 S. U.S. Highway 77, Rockdale, TX 76567, or to Chuck Silcox Animal Shelter, 4900 Martin, Fort Worth, TX 76119, or to any charity.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.