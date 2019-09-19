Mary Bradshaw
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Services for Mary E. Watkins Bradshaw, 82, of Lowell, Kan., and formerly of Temple were held Thursday, Sept. 12 at Galena Community Center in Kansas.
Mrs. Bradshaw died Monday, Sept. 9, at a nursing home in Kansas.
She was born July 8, 1937, in Galena. She married Van Bradshaw on June 5, 1954 in Columbus, Kan. They lived in the Temple area about 20 years. She had worked for the Health Deptartment, TISD and at Scott & White in the X-ray file room. She retired as a certified nurse’s assistant.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Walter.
Survivors include three sons, Robert Bradshaw of Webb City, Mo., Clay Bradshaw of Crestview, Fla., and James Bradshaw of Oenaville; two daughters, Cindy Clemens of Galena and Tami Moreau of Spring Branch; and many grandchildren.
Ozark Memorial Park Crematory in Joplin was in charge of arrangements.