Services for Leslie Donald Hall, 73, of Temple will be 4 p.m. Thursday at College Heights Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Albert Gregg officiating.
The body was cremated.
Mr. Hall died Wednesday, Aug. 7, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born March 3, 1946. He married Sylvia Tulia Housewright. He worked at Belton Continental Manufacturing in Belton and for the city of Temple.
He was preceded in death by his wife on July 7, 2014.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Century Hospice, 541 E. Central Texas Expressway, Ste. C., Harker Heights, TX 76548; or to Senior Care of Marlandwood West, 1700 Marlandwood Rd., Temple, TX 76502.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.