Commander Charles S. Sapp (Ret. U.S. Navy), 88, of Temple, passed away August 23, 2019 at Scott and White Hospital.
Charles was born August 18, 1931 to Charles Pinckney Sapp and Anne Alene Stonestreet Sapp in Concord, North Carolina. He graduated from Concord High School and later completed his Bachelors attending Lees McRae Junior College, the University of North Carolina and the U.S. Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, California.
Charles served our country in the U. S. Navy as a Naval aviator. He served two tours in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot, and was awarded a Purple Heart, four Distinguished Flying Crosses, four Individual Air Medals, 26 Strike Flight Air Medals, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, a Combat Action Ribbon, the Presidential Unit Citation and a Navy Unit Commendation.
His own recovery from alcoholism was such a large part of his life that it became his life’s work; for example, he started and managed Employee Assistance Programs, served as a board member in recovery organizations, and was a sought after industry leader well into retirement. He helped many other men and women become better versions of themselves.
Charles was caring, playful, curious and optimistic. He enjoyed people immensely and loved family, history, comedy, and sports. He will be missed by many.
Mr. Sapp is preceded in death by his son, Gordon Sapp; daughter, Jennifer Sapp; parents; and sister, Anne Morrison.
Survivors include his wife of over 30 years Nikki; his children: Rick Sapp, Steve Sapp (Naomi), Brice Patterson (Ashley), Jennifer Pitts, Lisa Cranston, Kathy Arel, and Sue Anderson (Steve); and grandchildren including grandsons: Keyana Sapp and Wyatt Sapp.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Crossroads A Substance Abuse Treatment Provider at 1700 E. Thomas, Phoenix, AZ 85016 https://thecrossroadsinc.org/giving-opportunities/ or Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410 Rockville, MD 20852 https://www.fisherhouse.org/
Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Funeral services are pending with Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, Texas is in charge of the arrangements.