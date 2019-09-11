CAMERON — Services for Timothy James “T.J.” Patterson, 39, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Tom Chamberlain officiating.
Burial will be in St. Monica’s Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Patterson died Sunday, Sept. 8.
He was born May 24, 1980, in Tomball to Steven and Mona McGary Patterson. He owned and operated T.J. Patterson Construction Company.
Survivors include his mother, Mona Simecek of Cameron; two sisters, Natisha Longoria of Port Lavaca and Amanda Smith of Cameron; and a grandmother, Alma Simecek of Cameron.
A rosary will be recited 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with visitation immediately following.