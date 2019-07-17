BELTON — Services for Doris Eleanor Wilson Northam, 81, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday in North Belton Cemetery with Ray Featherston officiating.
Mrs. Northam died Tuesday, July 16, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born June 12, 1938, in Belton to William Leon and Eleanor Rose Puddy Wilson. She graduated from Belton High School. She attended the Austin School of Business. She worked as a receptionist for the Scott & White Allergy Clinic. She was a longtime member of Elm Grove Baptist Church in Belton.
Survivors include two sons, Doug Northam of Columbia, S.C., and Dennis Northam of Temple; a sister, Tooter Ingraham of Killeen; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.