Services for Juanita “Grandma” Buck Butler, 80, formerly of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Cook-Walden Capital Park Cemetery in Pflugerville.
Mrs. Butler died Thursday, Aug. 22.
She was born Oct. 24, 1938, in Arkansas to Cecil and Lena Mae Sherley. She graduated from Turner High School in Kansas City, Kan. She married Raymond Lloyd Buck on May 29, 1955. He preceded her in death. She later married Roy Everett Butler Jr. on June 12, 2006. She operated Tiny Turtles Day Care in Austin. She was a member of Temple Bible Church and the Bridge Studio of Temple.
She was preceded in death by a son, David Allen Buck.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Timothy Ray Buck of Georgetown; two daughters, Janet Lynn Schaffer of Waco and Elizabeth Buck Cueva of Georgetown; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Federation of the Blind of Texas; or Temple Bible Church.