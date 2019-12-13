ROCKDALE — Services for Don Gerald Rash, 83, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Dan Johnson officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Rash died Wednesday, Dec. 11, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 9, 1936, in Granbury to Sam Arlin and Thelma West Rash. He graduated from Somerville High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Lois Marie Steinbach on July 31, 1958, near Brenham. He worked for Alcoa in Rockdale. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Rockdale.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Russell Rash of Minerva; two daughters, Teresa Breithaupt of Rockdale and Tracy Lewis of Teague; a sister, Glennetta Sanderson of San Saba; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.