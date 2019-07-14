ROSEBUD — Lydia G. Coker, 91, of Lott died Sunday, July 14, at a Waco nursing home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Cameron Supak officiating.
Burial will be in Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott.
Mrs. Coker was born Aug. 12, 1927, in Marlin to Walter and Lilly Quandt Glockzin. She graduated from Marlin High School and married James Coker. She was a member of Cedar Springs United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, James Kenneth Coker.
Survivors include three sons, Richard Wayne Coker of Lake Jackson and Dale Lawrence Coker and Dwane Lester Coker, both of Lott; three daughters, Jean Marsico of Virginia, Margaret Moore of Lott, and Wanda Coker of Woodway; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Clover Hill Cemetery or Cedar Springs United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.