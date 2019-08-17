CAMERON — Services for Lillie Virginia Shuffield, 75, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Monday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be at a later date.
Ms. Shuffield died Wednesday, Aug. 14, in Spring.
She was born Jan. 15, 1944, in Pine Bluff, Ark., to Sterling and Laura Cotton Wood. She attended Dollarway High School. She was an office manager.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jackie Stanfield; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Alan Shuffield and Patrick Shuffield; two daughters, Sherry Kleinmeyer and Cathy Walton; two brothers, Jack Wood and Dewayne Wood; and nine grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. today at the funeral home.