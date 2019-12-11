Mary Pauline Gaeke
Mary Pauline Gaeke, 85, of Lott, died Monday, December 9, 2019, in a Temple Nursing Center. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday in First Baptist Church in Lott with Rev. Stephen James officiating. Burial will follow in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mrs. Gaeke was born February 1, 1934 in Waco to Clay Kyle and Mary Neis Taylor. She graduated as class salutatorian in 1951 from Lott High School and from Central Texas College in Killeen. She married Buford Gaeke on April 3, 1951. She worked as an accountant for the Veterans Administration. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lott, the Order of the Eastern Star, Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW, and she was a Cursillista.
She was preceded in death by her husband, two sisters, Betty Helgeson, Cynthia Jane Taylor, and two brothers, Clay Kyle Taylor Jr. and Richard Taylor.
She is survived by four daughters, Lisa Maureen Dean and husband Glenn of Waterloo, Illinois, Paula Kathleen Wade and husband Von of Fairfield, Kyla Anne Smith of La Marque, and Marina Lynn (Nina) Leeth and husband Jay of Temple, one brother, Johnny Taylor of Madisonville, four sisters, Elaine Sims of Lorena, Ann White of Rosebud, Della Goins of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Pam Wise of Fort Worth, 7 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Lott or Powers Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from
6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.
Paid Obituary