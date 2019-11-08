Blaisette Galazzo Hajovsky
Blaisette Galazzo Hajovsky (Gina) was born on February 3rd, 1924 in Tunis, North Africa. Her parents were originally from Sicily and immigrated to Tunis during the 1800’s, under a French protectorate. From a very young age she was fluent in Arabic, Italian, and French. Her intelligence, love of life, and adventurous character made Gina an extraordinary young woman.
At the age of 18 years old, during WWII, Gina joined the French army as an ambulance rescue soldier. After the war, she was decorated with the French Service Medal from the President, General Charles de Gaulle. In 1946, she went to work for the French Embassy in Brazil; during this time she learned English and Portuguese. This made Gina fluent in an impressive five languages.
In 1946 she married Pierre Blanchard, who was a hotel and restaurant owner in Nice, France. Together they owned many well-known establishments. They had three children; Gilles, Jacques, and Jean-Pierre.
In 1978 she immigrated to the United States where her children were attending university. She married CJ Hajovsky in 1982 in Houston, Texas. Her witty entrepreneur-like character made Gina a very successful business woman, specializing in antiquities and real estate in the greater Houston area.
Together, Gina and her husband moved to Belton, Texas in the year 2000. They enjoyed the peace and quiet of their lake house, while often traveling to Europe.
Gina loved life and was always looking for a new adventure, a different dance, a fun song to sing to, or a great story to tell. She passed away on October 6th, 2019.
Mrs. Hajovsky was preceded in death by her parents, Jules and Lucie Galazzo; her first husband, Pierre Blanchard; three brothers, Ange Galazzo, Andre Galazzo, Rene Galazzo and one sister, Jeanette Galazzo.
She is survived by her husband, CJ Hajovsky; three children, Gilles Blanchard, Jacques Blanchard, and Jean-Pierre Blanchard; and five grandchildren, Muriel Blanchard, Solance Adams, Jean-Maurice Blanchard, Giselle Whyte, and Dominque Blanchard.
Her memorial service will be held at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10th. Please join the family and friends to celebrate her amazing life.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary