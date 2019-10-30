Mrs. Frances Dessie Johnson, 73 of Temple, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. A memorial service will be held in her honor at 10 am Wednesday, October 30 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Temple, 500 W. Barton Ave.
Frances was born November 22, 1945 to Phillip Lopes and Anna Grace in Mineral Wells, Texas. Frances was a U.S. Veteran who proudly joined the United States Army and served while stationed in Brussels, Belgium. She received a National Defense Service Medal and was also asked to play piano in the Army Band. After her time in the service, she and her family made their home in Temple in the early 1970s. She also worked as a switchboard operator and greatly enjoyed working in genealogy. She was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church. Frances loved arts and crafts. She was an award-winning artist. She also had a deep passion for music. Frances will be most remembered for her helpful and generous heart. She was always helping others, whether it be volunteering at the VA or saving and helping animals.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; and first husband, Danny Leonard Johnson.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her loving husband, John Warren Davis; daughter, Crystal D. Rymer and husband, Reuben Carl Rymer III; sister, Phylis Ann “Tootsie” Herring; three grandchildren, Russell Leonard Mayes, Danielle Nicole Rymer, and Reuben Carl Rymer IV; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.