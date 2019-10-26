ROSEBUD — Services for Doug Matous, 54, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Thursday in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud with Lee Wright officiating.
Mr. Matous died Thursday, Oct. 24.
He was born Feb. 9, 1965, in Temple to Wilbur and Peggy Smith Matous. He grew up in the Temple and Rogers area, and graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School. He worked as a lineman for the Belfalls Electric Coop and the Heart of Texas Electric Coop in Rosebud.
Survivors include a daughter, Amanda Whitfield of Lott; a stepson, Lee Wright of Knott; a stepdaughter, Heather Flippin of Kosse; a brother, Jeff Matous of Temple; two sisters, Dawn Barnes and Deidra Barnes, both of Huntsville; his mother, Peggy Barnes of Huntsville; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to any animal shelter.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.