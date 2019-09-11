HARKER HEIGHTS — Services for James Kenneth Owen, 79, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in The Grove. Interment will be 10 a.m. Monday in Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Owen died Saturday, Sept. 7
He was born Feb. 18, 1940, in McGregor to James Daryl Louis and Alta Marie Fisk Owen. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He married Helen Renee Dyess on July 11, 1964, at First Baptist Church in Gatesville. He graduated from McGregor High School and then attended Tarleton State University and Georgetown University in Washington D.C. He enlisted in the United States Army on Sept. 3, 1961, at Fort Hood and served until Aug. 31, 1982, having attained the rank of staff sargent. He worked for the United States Postal Service for 22 years, retiring in February of 2004.
Survivors include his wife; two brothers, Billy Mack Owen and Michael Wayne Owen; two sons, Russell Owen and Chris Owen; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran, 220 The Grove Road, Gatesville, TX 76528, and/or Kindred Hospice.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of the arrangements.