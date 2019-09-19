BELTON — Linda Sue Williams Young, 74, of Belton died Thursday, Sept. 19, at her residence.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Monte VanHorn officiating.
She was born on Aug. 14, 1945, in Temple to Frank Marion and Mabel Christine Brown Williams. She was raised in Temple and graduated from Temple High School in 1963. She married Edgar Young, and he preceded her in death in 1979. She owned a cleaning business. She was a member of AGAPE Church in Belton as well as The Point Church in Temple.
Survivors include a son, Eddy Young of Temple; two daughters Myca Young of Belton and Morgan Ward of Temple; a brother, Jerry Williams of Texas City; two sisters, Wanda Shelton of Killeen and Mildred Mathis of Temple; and four grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.