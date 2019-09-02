SALADO — Services for Joe H. Cawthon, 70, of Salado will be private.
Mr. Cawthon died Sunday, Aug. 25, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 25, 1949, in Temple to Frankie and John Hub Cawthon. He attended Temple schools and Salado High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Linda Friedrich on Jan. 10, 1969. He worked for Santa Fe Railroad.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Scott Cawthon and Matt Cawthon; a daughter, Kristin Strickland; a sister, Mary Haik of Indiana; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.