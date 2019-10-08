SALADO — Services for Cleota Ann Guthrie Whitt, 82, will be 4 p.m. Thursday at Victory Baptist Church in Salado with the Rev. Billy Borho officiating.
Mrs. Whitt died Sunday, Oct. 6, at a Harker Heights long-term care facility.
She was born April 23, 1937, in Georgetown to Virgil “Buddy” and Mattie Mae Gibbs Guthrie. She married Loy “Bunk” Whitt in 1953. She co-owned Whitt Hardware in Salado.
Survivors include her husband; four sons, Larry, Harley, Virgil and Eric; two daughters, Vivian and Irlene; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Capital of Texas Chapter 5508 Hwy. 290 West Suite 206, Austin, TX 78735.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.