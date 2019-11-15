CAMERON — Services for Louis William Hollas, 87, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron.
Burial will be in St. Monica’s Cemetery.
Mr. Hollas died Saturday, Nov. 9, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 19, 1932, in Edna to Richard and Annie Karnowski Hollas. He served in the Texas National Guard. He married Shirley Scarborough on Oct. 31, 1953. He was an electrician.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include three sons, David Hollas of Walnut Creek, Dennis Hollas of Keller and Stephen Hollas of College Station; two daughters, Linda Blinka of Cameron and Laura Dohnalik of Bryan; a brother, George Hollas of Cameron; a sister, Alieen Beck of Temple; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron; a rosary will be recited at 5 p.m.