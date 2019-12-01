Services for Mary Alice Goekler Edmondson, 88, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at VFW Post No. 1820 in Temple.
Mrs. Edmondson died Monday, Nov. 18, in Temple.
She was born July 31, 1931, in Yuma, Ariz., to Milard and Geraldine Goekler. She graduated from Riverside Polytechnic High School in 1949. She married Albert “Bert” Le Roy Edmondson on May 5, 1951.
She was preceded by her husband.
Survivors include three daughters, Janet Michaud of Temple, Beverly Young of San Diego and Patricia Ramsey of Kingman, Ariz.; 12 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.