Born on December 18, 1927, in Temple, Texas, to Louis C. and Paula Ribbeck Gillmeister, Mr. Gillmeister died August 4 in a Temple nursing care facility.
Emil grew up on a farm in west Temple with his parents and five brothers and attended school in Temple. He married Lovie Stepan on October 30, 1953, at First Lutheran Church in Temple. He and his brother, Leonard, were co-owners of Gillmeister Roofing Company for 60 years. He retired in December 2005.
Emil was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Herman, Louis, and Fred Gillmeister.
Survivors include his wife; daughter Sherry Hollinger and her husband Bob, of Killeen; son Mark Gillmeister and his wife Donna, of Gatesville; daughter Patti Moquin and her husband Rene’, of Jonesboro, Arkansas; and brothers Leonard Gillmeister and Gilbert Gillmeister, both of Temple.
He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Jenny Gordon of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Jeremy Gorden of Dallas; Amanda McCoy of Sachse; Kyle Gillmeister of Jarrell; Tyler Moquin-Lee of Princeton, New Jersey; Emily Moquin of Chicago, Illinois; Jordan Moquin of Jonesboro, Arkansas; and six great-grandchildren, Lenore Phy, Benjamin Gorden, Sean Gorden, Olivia McCoy, Clara Gorden and Riley McCoy. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Emil was a hardworking, humble and kind man. When he was not working, he enjoyed spending time with his family, and in his younger days he liked to golf and hunt. He was an avid gardener who loved to grow all kinds of flowers, vegetables and fruit trees. Even when he was unable to garden in the last few years, he encouraged family members to garden. He enjoyed watching sports, especially football, and followed the Cowboys, Wildcats, and area college teams. He was happy to have his grandchildren grow up close by and enjoyed playing Santa Claus for them each year. He loved music and especially liked to listen to Country and Western music.
Emil was a man of faith. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Temple and an active member there for many years. He joined Immanuel Lutheran Church in 1991 and served as an usher.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cornerstone Gardens and Scott & White Hospice for their loving care of Emil during his final years.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church’s food pantry or charity of one’s choice.
