Bobbie Geiselbrecht passed away on Wednesday September 18th, 2019 in Gatesville just a few days shy of her 93rd birthday. Visitation services will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville. Burial service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Flint Creek Cemetery.
Bobbie was born in September 22, 1926 in Coryell County Texas to James Edwin and Alice Hamilton Brazzil. She grew up with her nine brothers and sisters on the Brazzil homestead in the Owl Creek community which influenced her lifelong love of the country and Coryell County. She married Lloyd Geiselbrecht on February 9, 1945 and celebrated 55 years of marriage until his death on April 4, 2000. She raised four children with Lloyd, Darwin, Lajuana (Jo), Cindy, and Penny. She loved gardening, ranching, visiting with family, and reading. After Lloyd’s early retirement from the postal service in Irving, Texas, they enjoyed running their cattle ranch on FM 184 for several decades. She kept a beautiful garden and always enjoyed entertaining family.
She is preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings, her husband Lloyd, her daughter Penny and granddaughter Laurie.
She is survived by her son, Darwin and wife Jean, and her daughters, Jo and Cindy and husband Rick; son-in-law, Phil as well as five grandchildren, Allison, Travis, Melissa, Michelle and Amanda and two great-grandchildren, Darwin and Catalina.