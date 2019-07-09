Services for Elvis E. Walker Sr., 84, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Friday at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple with Bishop Shelton C. Rhodes officiating.
Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Walker died Tuesday, July 2, at a veterans nursing home in Temple.
He was born Nov. 20, 1934, in Round Top to Leslie and Emma Walker Sr. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Bartlett. He received a mechanics degree from Temple Junior College. He was a member of Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ. He married Claudia L. Collins on Aug. 31, 1959. He served in the Army. He worked as a truck driver for Curtis Lumber Co. in Killeen.
Survivors include his wife of Killeen; a daughter, Cynthia Hines of Killeen; a brother, Willie Walker of St. Louis; two sisters, Earnestine Clark and Ruthie McNeece, both of Belton; Seven grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.