James R. Fikes passed away October 29, 2019, surrounded by family. He was 73 years old.
James was born in Cameron, Texas on January 20, 1946, to Johnnie Sue and C.E. Fikes. After growing up in Cameron and attending college, James volunteered for the Army during the height of the Vietnam War. After completing his service in 1971, he returned to Cameron to join his father’s then-small fuel business. He worked hard and poured his heart into the company. After his father’s passing, James led the business through a long period of expansive growth and success.
For nearly 50 years, James was the head of The FIKES
Companies headquartered in Temple. These businesses include Fikes Wholesale, Inc., CEFCO Convenience Stores, Fikes Terminals, CORD Financial Services, Group Petroleum Services and JF Air Traffic. The FIKES Companies credit James for instilling the values of hard work, dedication to serving customers and respected corporate citizenship.
James was often a man of few words, but his actions spoke volumes. The true patriarch of the family, he gave love and support freely and without inhibition. His heart was generous, and he kept his family at the forefront of every decision. He was happiest at home with his wife, his daughters and sons-in-law, grandchildren and three energetic puppies. His family will ache with the loss of his leadership, calm demeanor and love for years to come.
James’s generous spirit didn’t end with his employees and family. He was a proud supporter of Children’s Miracle Network and Baylor Scott & White McLane’s Children Hospital as well as a founder of several scholarships at multiple universities.
James is survived by his wife of 29 years, Kim Coufal Fikes. He is also survived by his daughter Anne Fikes Carter and husband J.R., daughter Laura Fikes Thomas and husband Andrew and five grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Susan Fikes and brother Carroll Fikes as well as his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Sue and C.E. Fikes of Cameron.
Funeral services for Mr. Fikes will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Dossman Funeral Home chapel in Belton, Texas with Rev. Tommy Bye officiating. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held on Sunday evening from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of James to a cause near and dear to his heart, McLane Children’s Hospital in care of Baylor-Scott and White Central Texas Foundation, MS-20-S103, 2401 S. 31st Street, Temple, Texas 76508.