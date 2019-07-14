Walter Alexander “Alec” Scott
Walter Alexander “Alec” Scott, 93, of Kingwood, Texas passed away on July 9, 2019 in Burleson. He was born April 16, 1926 in Vian, Oklahoma to Allen and Ada (Foreman) Scott. His family moved to Temple, Texas in the mid 1930s where he lived and attended school. Alec was a proud veteran of World War II, joining the Army Air Corps in 1944 at the age of 17. Initially training as a bomber pilot, his entire flight class was moved out of the cockpit and into other flight positions. Alec qualified as a tail gunner in the B-24 and B-29 at the age of 18. His squadron was enroute to the Pacific theater when the war came to an abrupt end in 1945. Upon returning Temple after his discharge, he met and married Beatrice Schultz, of Temple in 1948, and were together until her death in 2006.
He used the GI Bill to earn a degree Business Administration in 1950. He was involved in a number of businesses in central Texas over the years, ending his career, as a business administrator at Central Texas College in Killeen. Alec was also a proud member of the Cherokee nation through both his mother, and his father who was both Cherokee and Choctaw.
Alec Scott had a servant’s heart into his 90’s. He volunteered weekly in the Kingwood United Methodist Church thrift store, even with knees that made it difficult to walk or stand for long periods. He was also active in the Christian prison ministry, sharing the Gospel of Christ, and mentoring young men behind bar. His family, friends, and those he touched will miss him.
He is survived by his sons, Carven Allen Scott and wife Connie of Girdwood, Alaska, and Raymond Alexander Scott and wife Donna of Burleson; grandchildren, Christopher Scott of Knoxville, TN, Terri Davidson of Nashville, TN, Erin Mattei of McKinney, TX, and Bryan Scott of Burleson; great-grandchildren, Emily Mattei, and Arlo Davidson and Luca Davidson.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m. in the Harper Talasek Funeral Home Chapel. A private burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
