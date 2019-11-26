BELTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Olivia Bueno Lopez, 79, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with the Rev. Joseph officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Lopez died Sunday, Nov. 24, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 4, 1940, in Alice to Pedro and Refufia Castillo Bueno. She attended school in Alice. She married Albert Lopez Sr. on Oct. 7, 1958, in Lubbock. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Albert Lopez Jr. and Antonio Lopez; and a daughter, San Juanita Alarcon.
Survivors include four sons, Alfonso Lopez, Andres Lopez and Able Lopez, all of Temple, and Alan Lopez of Belton; a daughter, Celia Longoria of Belton; a brother, Oracio Lopez of Baytown; 24 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.