BELTON — Services for Gene Odell Love, 74, of Belton will 10 a.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Mike Baggerly officiating.
Burial will be in Cedar Knob Cemetery in Salado.
Mr. Love died Wednesday, Sept. 4, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 1, 1945, in Youngsport to Wilburn Odell and Lois Elizabeth Curb Love. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was an auctioneer.
Survivors include a son, Kenneth Love; a daughter, Melissa Hill; two brothers, Gary Love and Kenneth Love; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.