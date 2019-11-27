WACO — Services for the Rev. Gary L. Slider, 68, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with C. Edward Maze officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Slider died Monday, Nov. 25.
He was born Oct. 21, 1951, in Temple to Rayford and Annie Mae Slider. He graduated from Temple High School and from Temple College, where he earned a degree in radio communication. He married Deborah A. Jones of El Paso on July 28, 1973. He worked 42 years as equipment coordinator in the operating room at Scott & White Memorial Hospital. He became a preacher on Jan. 20, 2002. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Derek D. Slider; a daughter, Nikki L. Slider-Terry; a sister, Glenda Faye; his mother; and six grandchildren.
Viewing will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home of Waco is in charge of arrangements.