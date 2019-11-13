Jack Cannon passed away suddenly of natural causes in San Angelo, Tx on November 4th. He was 60. Jack was born on November 7, 1958, and was the son of Frank and Mary Cannon of Belton.
Jack graduated from Belton High School in 1977 and attended and graduated from Baylor University. He never married, but was carried in people’s hearts through his work and outreach with the Friends of the NRA for the past 12 years.
Jack is survived by his mother, Mary Cannon of Belton, and his sister, Mary Lou Helseth of Evergreen, CO and her family. A memorial service will be held at the First U tied Methodist Church in Belton on Saturday, November 16th at 1:30 p.m. A reception follows. He will be missed.