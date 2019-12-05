Virginia C Thompson
Virginia C Thompson, age 102, a Temple resident born November 10, 1917, died peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Cornerstone Gardens Nursing Home in Temple. She was born and raised in Rosebud, Texas, one of nine siblings and the daughter of Tom and Leonor Cruz. She graduated from Rosebud High School and worked at the Tom Cruz Grocery Store until she married Robert Thompson in 1943. She remained in Rosebud while he was deployed to the European front. Their three sons were born after the war. She became a military war widow when he died from service related issues while on active duty in December 1954.
Afterward she remained close to her in-laws. Her mother-in-law lived in Temple. Many in-laws also lived nearby. At their insistence, in 1955 she bought a small home in Temple where she raised her sons as a single parent. She lived there until June of 2017 when she moved to Cornerstone Gardens Nursing Home.
Virginia enrolled her sons in grades 1 through 8 at St. Mary’s Catholic school. She worked in the school office while they were enrolled, and she continued working there for many years. Later she was employed by the Temple School District where she worked until her retirement in 1987.
Virginia witnessed many changes during her lifetime. In her early days Rosebud was a bustling cotton-farm community. Her grandfather became wealthy by clearing land for incoming European farmers, and he built several large stores in Rosebud with 2 story living quarters in the back. She was born in the same store where her mother was born. Her aunt was the first woman to graduate from the UT School of Dentistry, but instead of dentistry her aunt opened Rosebud’s popular El Tampico restaurant. Virginia’s married life lasted 12 years, after which she lived in Temple as a military war widow for 64 years. She was a devout member of St. Mary’s parish. She was modest, quiet and traditional. Life was simple to her. She didn’t rationalize things. It was either right or wrong. There were no maybes.
Although raised in prosperity, she preferred a simple life free from the enslavement of material goods. She spent a lot of time with her in-laws, and she often visited her mother and siblings at the Rosebud family store where her sons could forage through animal crackers, candy, oranges and soft drinks.
Virginia is survived by her sons Richard, Michael and Patrick (Melinda), and by many grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as many in-laws. She is the dear sister of Delia Rivera, George Cruz, Ray Cruz, Helen Yglesias, and David Cruz. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her brother Tom Cruz, her sister Genevieve Tapia and her sister Dora Shultis.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Friday, December 6, 2019, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home - 3110 Airport Road Temple Texas 76504, followed by rosary recited at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 PM Saturday, December 7th, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1018 S. 7th St, Temple, TX 76504 with Rev. Ranjan Cletus as celebrant. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park, 8575 Airport Rd, Temple, TX 76504.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St Mary’s School Trust Fund, 1019 S 7th St, Temple, TX 76504.
Online guestbook at www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary